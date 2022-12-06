“I would move and move again once I coming back to right here” – relocated Cane View squatter

The government is constructing the four-lane Eccles to Diamond Highway in line with its plan to relieve traffic congestion for thousands of commuters along the East Bank Demerara corridor.

As such, some of the residents who were squatting at Block ‘X’ Plantation Herstelling (Cane View), East Bank Demerara were relocated to Farm and Herstelling Housing Schemes, in conducive environments.

Kenrick Empthee’s house in Herstelling

The Department of Public Information spoke to several of the residents, who were relocated to Herstelling on Monday. They expressed satisfaction with the relocation.

Kenrick Empthee highlighted, “Well, for me personally, it’s a really good experience. Everything worked well for me. I thank whoever made it possible for me. I enjoying it right now…I ain’t see nothing bad or wrong with it for me. I would move and move again once I coming back to right here.”

Leslene Slowe

Mother of two, Leslene Slowe relocated to the community some five months ago.

Slowe indicated that the community is safer and comfortable. She extended gratitude to the government for relocating her family.

Meanwhile, Miss Harris, who was relocated to the area back in April, described the transition as a ‘good thing’.

Miss Harris

Some of relocated residents have completed construction of their new houses, while three are at different phases in the construction process.

The remaining five squatters have been issued with final notices.

Back in February, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, informed the National Assembly that some 20 residents, who were squatting along Cane View, were relocated to Farm and Herstelling Housing Schemes, paving the way for the construction of the four-lane road.

One of the houses under construction

The housing ministry’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), after extensive consultations with 35 households, allocated house lots to the residents at no cost to them.

Minister Croal said each property owned by the residents was valued by the valuation department of the Ministry of Finance. This reflected the current market value of each property.

