Imbaimadai $49.4M water supply project 90 per cent complete

Residents of Imbaimadai and Ominike in Region Seven are poised to experience a significant improvement in their access to potable water, as a $49.4 million water supply upgrade project reaches its final stages.

For years, these communities have relied on creeks and rainwater harvesting for their water needs.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal briefing residents on the water supply improvement project

However, with 90 per cent of the upgrade project now complete, a reliable and improved water supply is forthcoming.

The project, overseen by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), includes the construction of a pumping chamber at Imbaimadai Creek, the construction of two pumping systems and two metal trestles, the installation of the pipe network, and the provision of service networks to households.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, provided an update on the project during a recent community engagement in Imbamadai.

He said the project is on track for completion by the end of March. Upon completion, approximately 98 per cent of residents in Imbamadai and Ominike will benefit from the new water supply systems.

Currently, the 400 residents of Imbamadai are served by a small water system that primarily supplies the local school and roughly 25 per cent of Ominike’s population.

The new systems will significantly expand coverage and reliability.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal briefing residents on the water supply improvement project

In addition to the Imbamadai project, residents of Phillipai and Amakokopai will soon benefit from a new $50 million water supply system. Construction is scheduled to begin shortly, with an expected completion date of July 2025.

This system will serve approximately 1,500 residents and address the current lack of an operational water system in Amakokopai.

Over $1.2 billion has been invested to build, expand and upgrade wells and distribution systems in Region Seven, supplying 13,000 households with increased access to drinkable water.

These works align with the government’s goal of achieving 100 per cent potable water coverage in the hinterland regions by 2025.

Minister Croal interacting with a resident Works ongoing on Imbamadai water supply system Works ongoing on Imbamadai water supply system Works ongoing on Imbamadai water supply system

