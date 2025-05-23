Indigenous people reject Venezuela’s illegitimate territorial claims – MP Charlie

Guyana’s Indigenous peoples have unequivocally rejected Venezuela’s baseless claim to more than two-thirds of Guyana’s territory, affirming their unwavering support for the government’s defence of the nation’s sovereignty.

This was the position asserted by Member of Parliament Alister Charlie on Friday during his contribution to the National Assembly debate on the motion reaffirming that Essequibo has always belonged to Guyana.

Alister Charlie, Government MP

“Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples maintain their absolute commitment to stand with the Government of Guyana in its peaceful and principled management of this situation. We strongly oppose Venezuela’s growing disregard for International Court of Justice procedures,” he posited.

He argued that under international law, Venezuela has no legitimate claim to land that Indigenous Guyanese have lived on, cultivated, and protected for generations.

“The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples prohibits Venezuela from imposing political control on Indigenous communities against their will and their cultural identity,” Charlie affirmed.

MP Charlie also highlighted the significant contributions and benefits Indigenous communities in the Essequibo region have received under the Government of Guyana, including access to housing, water, education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

These tangible developments, he said, clearly disprove any claim of Venezuelan authority or presence in the region.

“The lack of Venezuelan governance over this region completely invalidates their attempts to establish historical or administrative control. There is no de facto or de jure Venezuelan governance in these areas. Their claims lack not only legality by legitimacy,” he explained.

The MP’s statement comes amid growing international scrutiny over Venezuela’s recent provocations, including its decision to proceed with a so-called “Consultative Referendum” on December 3, 2023, aimed at annexing Guyana’s Essequibo region under the name “Guayana Esequiba.”

In response, Guyana filed a request for provisional measures at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on October 30, 2023.

In its ruling of December 1, 2023, the Court found that Venezuela’s actions presented a serious risk of unilateral control over the disputed territory and ordered that Venezuela refrain from taking any action that would alter the prevailing situation—whereby Guyana exercises full administration of the Essequibo region—until a final ruling is made.

The ICJ further instructed both parties to avoid any actions that might escalate or prolong the dispute.

The Court reaffirmed this position on May 1, 2024, in light of Venezuela’s plans to conduct sham elections in the Essequibo region on May 25.

