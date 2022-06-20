IOM lauds the Gov’t’s and MoE’s efforts to ensure migrant children receive an education

The Senior Regional Coordination Officer and Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Mr. Robert Natiello said that the IOM recognizes the efforts of the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Education in ensuring that migrant children receive an education.

Mr. Natiello made these remarks today during a simple handing over ceremony of sanitizing agents to the Ministry of Education to be used in schools.

Senior Regional Coordination Officer and Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Mr. Robert Natiello handing over some of the items to Deputy Chief Education Officer (Administration), Ms. Fazia Baksh

He said, “IOM recognizes, welcomes and applauds the efforts of the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Education to make those accommodations for the increased influx of new students.”

According to Mr. Natiello, the IOM-Guyana office has recognized in some of the communities that are receiving migrants that there are added pressures with the influx of new students. He said that it is an honour for IOM to give support to the Ministry of Education.

He said that the donated items will go towards ensuring a healthy and safe environment for students. The items that were handed over today include liquid hand soap, hand sanitizer and manual dispensers.

Some of the items that were handed over today

The Deputy Chief Education Officer (Administration), Ms. Fazia Baksh and the Coordinator of the Risk Management and Migrant Support Section (RM&MSS), Rampattie Prashad-Bisnauth thanked the IOM for the donation on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

Representatives of IOM who were also present today included Mr. Kurt Kerrett, Project Assistant and Aditi Klien, Interim Program Coordinator.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

