Search

IOM lauds the Gov’t’s and MoE’s efforts to ensure migrant children receive an education

Staff Writer Staff WriterJune 20, 2022

The Senior Regional Coordination Officer and Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Mr. Robert Natiello said that the IOM recognizes the efforts of the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Education in ensuring that migrant children receive an education.

Mr. Natiello made these remarks today during a simple handing over ceremony of sanitizing agents to the Ministry of Education to be used in schools.

Senior Regional Coordination Officer and Chief of Mission for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Mr. Robert Natiello handing over some of the items to Deputy Chief Education Officer (Administration), Ms. Fazia Baksh

He said, “IOM recognizes, welcomes and applauds the efforts of the Government of Guyana and the Ministry of Education to make those accommodations for the increased influx of new students.”

According to Mr. Natiello, the IOM-Guyana office has recognized in some of the communities that are receiving migrants that there are added pressures with the influx of new students. He said that it is an honour for IOM to give support to the Ministry of Education.

He said that the donated items will go towards ensuring a healthy and safe environment for students. The items that were handed over today include liquid hand soap, hand sanitizer and manual dispensers.

Some of the items that were handed over today

The Deputy Chief Education Officer (Administration), Ms. Fazia Baksh and the Coordinator of the Risk Management and Migrant Support Section (RM&MSS), Rampattie Prashad-Bisnauth thanked the IOM for the donation on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

Representatives of IOM who were also present today included Mr. Kurt Kerrett, Project Assistant and Aditi Klien, Interim Program Coordinator.

CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.