IOM, US Gov’t donate equipment to boost COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony on Friday received a donation of equipment from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United States Government, to aid Guyana’s Covid fight.

The donation, which includes a quantity of tents, fans, air conditioners, generators and chairs, were made to support the Government’s countrywide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

From L-R: Director of Primary Health Care Services at the Ministry, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, and Regional Coordination Officer for the Caribbean and IOM Chief of Missions in Guyana, Mr. Robert Natiello

In thanking the IOM, the Minister said donation would help with the setup of mobile sites.

“So, we have fixed sites, where we are using our health centres and health facilities, and then we try to make some pop-up sites, if you like, some mobile sites, where we can come into the community, spend a day or two, and be able to do the immunisation in those areas,” Dr. Anthony said.

He said the gear would go to the mobile sites to maintain the comfort of the health staff and those being vaccinated.

“This is really helpful, useful, very practical and it would help us to extend our reach into the community, and do a lot more work in those communities.”

Regional Coordination Officer for the Caribbean and IOM Chief of Missions in Guyana, Mr. Robert Natiello, thanked the Government for including migrants in its vaccination campaign.

Some of the items donated by the IOM

“If we’re only vaccinating part of the population, we are putting the whole population at risk, and the Government of Guyana has been proactive, inclusive, to include migrants in the vaccination campaign process,” he said.

Director of Primary Health Care Services at the Ministry, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, who also attended the ceremony, thanked the IOM for supporting Guyana since the pandemic began early last year.

She said the Ministry would work to ensure the donations are equitably distributed throughout the 10 administrative regions.