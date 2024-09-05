Issuance of e-ID cards expected by year-end – Mid-Year Report

Notable progress is being made in the launch of the government’s national electronic identification card (e-ID) system, with the issuance of the first card expected before the end of the year.

This is according to the Ministry of Finance’s 2024 mid-year report, which emphasised the strides made in the first half of the year to improve access to government services at reduced cost and processing times.

The electronic cards will encompass an array of services, including e-health and e-schools.

At a recent press conference, Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo explained that the preparation process is a tedious one, and local stakeholders are working assiduously to prepare a comprehensive database for efficient application.

“We want to build a whole range of things. It would transform all these sectors, including police, and security matters,” he said.

These cards will not replace the identification cards issued by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), but would rather complement them.

In 2023, the government signed a US$35.4 million contract for a robust national identity management system that focuses on integrating identification services across government agencies, security, ease of use, and acquisition of IDs.

The implementation of the electronic ID card, coupled with the principles outlined in the recently passed Data Protection Bill will cohesively create a comprehensive digital reservoir of personal information.

The cards will also enable hassle-free travel through the planned Electronic Passport Control System at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

This system will facilitate the processing of travellers’ identification in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

Works are currently underway on the establishment of kiosks, electronic passports and e-gates by the end of 2024.

The government’s drive to enhance service delivery encompasses strategic investments in information and communications technology (ICT) through other programmes including health, education, and security.

The report noted that works are ongoing for the execution of the first phase of a structured digital master plan slated to be completed by the end of the year.

“This phase will see the digitalisation of several processes for greater access to government services and government-issued certificates,” the missive stated.

Progress has also been made on fully enforcing the SAFE country programme and the Safe Road Intelligence System (SRIS), which are expected to be completed by year-end.

Moreover, a comprehensive Education Management Information System (EMIS) is currently being implemented in 670 schools and is expected to be rolled out in all schools by the end of the year.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

