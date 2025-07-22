Iwokrama commends the Global Biodiversity Alliance Initiative

As a highly forested, low deforestation country, Guyana for decades has been in the forefront on issues related to biodiversity conservation, natural resource management and climate change.

The Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development congratulates the Government of Guyana for the convening of the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit (GABS) which brings together many countries to commit to biodiversity protection. Iwokrama is honoured to be part of the Summit and wishes the GBAS every success.

Harpy Eagle in Iwokrama Forest © Iwokrama Part of Mural at Iwokrama River Lodge © R Thomas Flora- Palecouria guinanensis flower © R Thomas

About Iwokrama

The Iwokrama International Centre (IIC) was established in 1996 under a joint mandate from the Government of Guyana and the Commonwealth Secretariat to manage the Iwokrama forest, a unique reserve of 371,000 hectares of rainforest “in a manner that will lead to lasting ecological, economic and social benefits to the people of Guyana and to the world in general”.

The Centre, guided by an international Board of Trustees, is unique providing a dedicated well managed and researched forest environment. The forest is zoned into a Sustainable Utilization Area (SUA) and a Wilderness Preserve (WP) in which to test the concept of a truly sustainable forest where conservation, environmental balance and economic use can be mutually reinforced. The IIC collaborates with the Government of Guyana, the Commonwealth and other international partners and donors to develop new approaches and forest management models to enable countries with rainforests to market their ecosystem services whilst carefully managing their resources through innovative and creative conservation practices. In more recent years, the Centre has received support from corporate partners such as Exxon Mobil (Guyana) Limited who has funded the development of its Science Programme and continues to provide an annual contribution to the implementation of this Programme.

Iwokrama brings together:

21 local communities (approximately 7,000 people), through the North Rupununi District Development Board (NRDDB), who are shareholders and participants in the IIC’s sustainable timber, tourism, research operations and forest management activities through complex co-management and benefit sharing arrangements;

Scientists and researchers engaged in ground breaking research into the impacts of climate change on the forest and measuring the scope and value of its ecosystem services; and

A portfolio of sustainably managed and certified business models using innovative governance systems which include participation of the private and public sectors and the local communities, earning income from the forest and its natural assets whilst employing international social, environmental and economic best practice, whilst still keeping abreast of the ever changing thinking on funding for environmental projects in the face of climate change and the perennial scarcity of international finance.

This alliance and the Centre’s work programmes are committed to showing how a rain forest can be used for real sustainability, real climate change protection and real community benefit.

