Joint Statement : Visit of the Governor of the State of Roraima, Mr. Antonio Olivério Garcia de Almeida, 4-5 July 2025

The Governor of the State of Roraima, Mr. Antonio Olivério Garcia de Almeida visited Guyana on 4-5 July 2025. The Governor was accompanied by the Secretaries for Investment Attraction, Agriculture, Communication and Military, the Special Envoy of Roraima to Guyana and other officials.

During the visit the Governor and his delegation met with His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana at State House. The President was accompanied by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Finance, Agriculture, Public Works and Tourism, and the Foreign Secretary.

The two sides discussed strategic areas of cooperation between Guyana and Northern Brazil, specifically the State of Roraima including agriculture and livestock, energy, infrastructure, technical exchanges, as well as opportunities for greater private sector collaboration and investment.

Recognizing the importance of these areas to enhancing trade, connectivity and food and energy security, the two sides discussed possible areas of cooperation, including the following:

Intensify efforts towards the completion of the second phase of the Linden-Lethem Road Project. Develop a food and livestock processing hub in Lethem to increase agriculture production and exports to the Caribbean region and beyond. Establish an integrated energy complex in Lethem through a public-private partnership, encompassing facilities for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and other petroleum products. Establish scholarship and exchange programs between tertiary institutions of Guyana and the State of Roraima in the areas of agriculture, research and technology transfer. Improve systems and mechanisms to enhance efficiency in customs and immigration processing at the respective administrative offices at the Lethem- Bonfim border. Conclude a Memorandum of Understanding to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides agreed to form a joint working group with clear objectives and timelines to implement the initiatives discussed and identify new opportunities for bilateral cooperation between public and private stakeholders.

4 July 2025

Georgetown, Guyana