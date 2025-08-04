Justices George-Wiltshire, Singh sworn in to perfom duties of Chancellor, Chief Justice

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali swore in Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire to perform the duties of the office of Chancellor of the Judiciary, and Justice Navindra Singh to execute the duties of the office of Chief Justice.

The swearing-in ceremony was held today at the Office of the President on Shiv Chandrapaul Drive, Georgetown. The appointments take effect from August 4.

President Irfaan Ali flanked by new Chancellor (ag) Roxanne George-Wiltshire and Chief Justice (ag) Navindra Singh

The incumbent acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, is proceeding on leave.

In brief remarks, President Ali stated that the appointments were made in the interest of maintaining continuity and ensuring the efficient functioning of the Judiciary in the Offices of Chancellor and Chief Justice.

He added that the temporary filling of Justice Cummings-Edwards’s absence reflects the administration’s commitment to justice, fairness and the rule of law, which are essential to the country’s democratic framework.