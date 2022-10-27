La Grange, Stewartville pensioners laud one-off cash grant

The distribution of the $28,000 one-off cash grant for pensioners is currently underway in Region Three (Essequibo-Islands- West Demerara) and distribution will continue into the new month.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud visited the distribution sites at La Grange and Stewartville on Wednesday, where she overlooked the process and interacted with pensioners.

Minister Persaud along with a pensioner

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to some of the beneficiaries at La Grange who commended the government for providing the money, which will benefit them in many ways.

Bibi Halima Hussain expressed gratitude for the financial assistance, which she said will help ease the high cost of living burden.

“I feel very happy because it’s very nice. It’s very good, helping the poor people and the old people. They can do something with the little money that they getting, it’s very good, I must thank the government too, they made a good move…anything he gives us, we are happy.” Jane Smith, another La Grange resident stated, “I feel good about it, very good, it going to be very useful for me and I thank God and I thank the President… a special thank you to the President.”

Bibi Halima Hussain, Pension

Meanwhile, Mohamed Yasen relayed, “I feel more okay, I really okay, you see I am a pensioner, I feel okay….me happy, I don’t know how long Allah gone make me deh in this world, I thank you very much.”

Bahador Toolsie told DPI, “I (want to) say thanks, thanks for the money that they give… well it will help in most ways, like buying anything to help yourself.”

“I feel happy, I feel happy over it and thing, we never get it all the time,” Nasten Steven, a La Grange pensioner added.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali earlier this month announced the one-off cash grant for the elderly, which will put $1.8 billion in disposable income into the pockets of pensioners.

This forms part of the government’s mandate to improve the quality of life for senior citizens. Approximately 65,000 of the nation’s pensioners will benefit from the $28,000.

Pensioners are encouraged to check the schedules for the distribution on the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Facebook page.

