Labour Ministry launches online Job bank

Thousands of job seekers can now easily search and apply for job opportunities, following the official launch of the National Job Bank website, on Friday.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P

The programme, an initiative of the Ministry of Labour, will also enable employers to network with potential employees.

In brief remarks at the official launch, Minister, Joseph Hamilton, M.P said the initiative will address the country’s unemployment challenges.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour, Bishram Kuppen

“The Board of Industrial Training and CRMA [Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency] actually are twins here, because they have to work together and collaborate because it’s not just the training, it is finding a medium to ensure that people can find a job and that is why this job bank is important to us and the nation as it develops,” he said.

There is no fee attached to the services. Moving forward, the ministry plans to partner with several employment agencies to increase persons’ chances of finding employment.

System Development Officer, Ministry of Labour, Peter Changa explaining how to use the website

“We are working on the registration form. We are seeking legal guidance in that regard, because we want all employment agencies operating in this space to be registered and regulated by the Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency… we will not allow a free for all.”

Minister Hamilton said any data used from the website by these employment entities will have to be credited to the ministry.

“We will not allow anyone to utilise our information, utilise our data and claim it and own it as their own. And therefore, our Permanent Secretary will write every employment agency that we know exists here. This aims to inform them about the launch of the job bank, their participation and most importantly, the restrictions that we will have with their participation.”

Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen said the initiative has taken into account the needs of employers and job seekers to interact without interventions by third parties.

“The job bank is also accessible in any location where internet service is available, whether locally or internationally. And employers now have this valuable cost-free resource to list their vacancies to find suitable candidates to fill their vacant positions,” he said.

Kuppen is encouraging persons to take advantage of the platform.

Those interested can check out: https://www.jobs.gov.gy/ for information.