Lamaha ‘safe space’ for December completion

The development of phase two of the ‘safe space’ recreational area at the Railway Embankment at LamahaStreet will be completed in time for the festive season.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar noted, however, that this is dependent on the weather.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar during an inspection of works on the ‘safe space’ during October

The second phase of the project will see the expansion of the safe space from Lamaha Street to Owen Street along Station Street, up to the round-a-bout on Sheriff Street.

“And it will cut in and go straight, it will join Vlissengen, jump Vlissengen, go straight down to Main Street, that’s what we’re building out. That also will be connected to the Kitty Seawall, that route there to take you straight to the round-a-bout- there,” he told DPI on the sidelines of an event recently.

“So, it’s a whole connection that is being built where all the people can come to that area…. We’re building out, it’s near complete, we just have a little more structure, I think maybe in early December we should be able to finish that. At least that’s the timeline pending weather.”

Minister Indar reminded that the recreational facilities are being built in the interest of citizens and persons must act responsibly and take care of the structures.

“These are things that we’re building for the country, for the people of the country, and if we don’t care about it, who’s going to care for it? So, we again make the call that you take care of what is being built by taxpayers that are paying for it anyhow. So, we got to take care of it, it’s ours.”

The recreational area features lights, benches, water fountains, play areas, and green spaces. The minister said no alcohol would be allowed, hence the name ‘safe space’.

The initiative was birthed by President Dr Mohamed Ali earlier this year. The idea is to develop a corridor for persons who want family time or leisure activities. An art gallery and food court will be developed to complement the recreational spaces.

