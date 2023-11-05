Land clearing commences for modern hospital at New Amsterdam

Land clearing at the site for the US $161 million state-of-the-art New Amsterdam Hospital in Region Six has commenced with other preparatory works moving apace.

This update was provided by Regional Chairman David Armogan during a recent interview, where he provided reporters with the progress of the construction of two new high-end medical facilities that are scheduled to be built in the ancient county.

He said the New Amsterdam hospital will be a three-storey facility that will be equipped with modern machines to deliver new and advanced services.

Armogan reiterated that, “The hospital will provide services like open heart surgery, kidney transplant, and some of the major operations that we don’t currently do in the region and to an extent in Guyana right now.”

The contract for the New Amsterdam Hospital was signed in July between the Ministry of Health and VAMED Engineering, an Austrian-based company.

Accordingly, foundation works for the new Number 75 Village Hospital are almost completed.

The new facility is expected to replace the Skeldon Hospital. It is being constructed by Sinopharm and is expected to be completed by 2025.

According to Armogan, these services will decrease the chances of persons having to travel to Georgetown or out of the country to access healthcare.

With the National Psychiatric Hospital expected to be closed, the chairman made it clear that the new facility will also cater to patients with mental illnesses. “We will put new wings so that we can have mental patients be facilitated in each of these hospitals. So, they will not be stigmatised because they will also be able to have access to the new hospital. We will just have a more modern room for them so that they recover in a better environment and be reintegrated into society,” the chairman noted.

