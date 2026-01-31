Mackenzie-Wismar bridge staff to be employed by Ministry of Public Works

Staff of the current Mackenzie-Wismar bridge in Region 10 will be employed by the Ministry of Public Works when the US$35 million Mackenzie-Wismar bridge is completed.

The toll-free bridge is expected to be fully operational by June 2026, once the roads leading to it are connected.

During a meeting with staff of the existing bridge on Thursday at Watooka Lodge, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill noted that the ministry will align its current position with its new one.

Staff were advised not to panic, as the government is focused on hiring and retaining workers rather than letting them go.

The public works minister also reassured the current bridge staff that they will suffer no loss of salary when they transfer to the ministry.

“We’ve got to look at where you’re best suited so that you’ll be able to get service, no loss of salary or benefits,” Minister Edghill noted.

Meanwhile, a staff member of the bridge, Aalyiah, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that she believes the transition will go smoothly, which will allow her to work more efficiently.

Another staff member, Abigail, stated that she was elated to be transferred when the new bridge commissions.

Minister Edghill urged the staff to share information about job openings that better match their qualifications.