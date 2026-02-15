Maha Shivratri a reminder of conscience, unity and national duty – Pres Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has called on Guyanese to use the observance of Maha Shivratri as a time for reflection, self-examination and renewed commitment to humanity, stressing that spirituality must be accompanied by compassion, responsibility and social justice.

The head of state delivered the feature address on Sunday at the Festival of Maha Shivratri 2026, where devotees gathered to pray and observe one of Hinduism’s most sacred occasions.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses the gathering at the Cove and John Ashram

At the Cove and John Ashram, President Ali encouraged citizens to think more deeply about what conscience and consciousness really mean, reminding them that these go beyond rituals or personal beliefs.

“Have we lost our conscience? Have we lost our consciousness? Today is about rekindling with our conscience,” the president said, explaining that true spirituality cannot flourish in societies marked by hunger, anger, conflict or social decay.

He noted that consciousness involves recognising a higher moral responsibility in everyday actions and understanding what is expected of individuals first as human beings.

“Today is just a reminder that conscience exists and that consciousness exists so that we can take it through the rest of the year and the rest of our lives,” President Ali said, encouraging citizens to remain selfless and mindful in their conduct.

The head of state further underscored the importance of remembering the struggles and sacrifices that shaped the nation, urging young people in particular to evaluate institutions and movements through the lens of history and service rather than fleeting impressions.

He extended blessings to devotees and called for unity, compassion and a shared commitment to humanity.

Also addressing the gathering, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, described Maha Shivratri as one of the most auspicious observances on the Hindu calendar, rich in both spiritual and practical significance.

He explained that the festival symbolises the triumph of positive forces over negativity and called on citizens to include in their prayers those who protect the country’s sovereignty and security.



Minister Nandlall highlighted Guyana’s identity as a multireligious and multicultural society, pointing out that Hindu, Muslim and Christian observances often coincide, reflecting the country’s diversity and unity.



“We are able to celebrate our distinct cultures under the banner of one Guyana,” he said, while cautioning that these freedoms should never be taken for granted.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, addresses the gathering at the Cove and John Ashram

