Major infrastructural works ongoing in Region 7

– Minister Dharamlall checks on progress

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P., has expressed satisfaction over the quality of infrastructural works undertaken in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven).

The minister, along with Regional Executive Officer (REO) Kerwin Ward, and team visited several project sites recently, including ongoing road works at Eighth street, Bamford Point and Mongrippa Hill.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP.

Minister Dharamlall told DPI said he hopes contractors continue to provide quality work as they will be held accountable by government.

This, he said, will allow the region to provide similar services to other communities in keeping with government’s promise to enhance the lives of citizens.

“The region is spending about $66 million on roads within Bartica, and this is in conjunction with what the Ministry of Public Works is planning to do this year.

“So, Bartica is one of those areas where we are doing significant work. This year we are spending about $3.7 to $3.8 billion in Region Seven and in addition to lower Mazaruni, we also doing quite a lot of infrastructure work in the Upper Mazaruni, building bridges to link different areas and villages,” Minister Dharamlall noted.

There are a few minor works to be done with regard drainage and road shoulders to conclude these works.

The minister also examined the progress of the river defence project at Agatash.

“The intention is to do the entire waterfront, and so this year, we are doing about 120 feet. We have done a portion already last year…so every year we are going to continue to do portions of it as the budget constraints determined to do so. It is significant work which government has committed itself to do to boost community development countrywide,” he told DPI.

Some $10million will be used for these works which the minister stated will be completed by month-end.

He added that this is just the beginning of what government intends to do to beautify and enhance the Agatash community to improve the lives of residents there.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

