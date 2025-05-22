Major infrastructure works underway in hinterland regions

Amerindian leaders attending the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference got a comprehensive update on the government’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure across the hinterland.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill on Thursday outlined many projects already in progress while highlighting the investments made over the years to boost connectivity and quality of life in these communities.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill addresses the NTC Conference on Thursday

Beginning in 2020, he said, there has been a strategic, equitable distribution of infrastructure across regions, including in the most remote areas.

“Whether it’s a footpath or a concrete road, the goal is simple: no child, no elder, should have to walk through mud to get to school, the hospital, or a meeting,” he said.

The minister noted that his ministry has already begun upgrading roads leading to far-flung villages like Rockstone, Malali and Muritaro, with concrete roads being constructed based on the terrain.

“We’re not just connecting roads, we’re connecting people to health care, education, and opportunity,” he said.

Additionally, Minister Edghill detailed significant investments earmarked for communities along the Berbice River, including the construction of the first-ever secondary school at Wiruni, fulfilling a promise that has been long overdue.

One of the participants makes a point

This school is part of a broader investment plan totalling approximately $489 million in the Berbice River area alone.

The breakdown includes:

$56M for Sun Hills

$60M for Kimbia

$56M for Ebini

$95M for Wiruni

$83M for waterfront and walkway upgrades

$36M for Kumaka

$58M for Kalkuni

These works will improve roads, construct waterfronts, and make travel safer for both schoolchildren and residents.

In Region Six, a new concrete boat landing is planned for Siparuta, with an estimated cost of $75.6 million.

Minister Edghill also announced that additional river defence works using gabion baskets will be done in the Orealla/Siparuta area to prevent erosion and flooding this year.

““We want to ensure that communities like Siparuta are protected and prepared, not just with better landings, but with stronger river defences that will stand the test of time,” the minister said.

A section of the gathering at the NTC Conference

Over in the Demerara River, areas like Muritaro and Malali, which are prone to flooding, will also see upgrades. Revetments will be built to secure the land, and proper boat landings will be constructed with shelters so children do not have to walk in the rain when heading to school.

Airstrip upgrades

Air transport continues to be a priority, especially for remote villages. Minister Edghill updated the toshaos on several ongoing airstrip projects:

Karasabai airstrip is finally completed.

Kurukabaru has been delayed, but the ministry is stepping in to finish it before year-end.

Kawaimu airstrip is being rehabilitated.

Paruima airstrip had issues with water absorption, but the contractor is now reinforcing it with crushed stone. It should be done by August.

Paruima requested a delay in airstrip construction until the rainy season ends. The ministry has agreed, and work will resume later.

Kaichur airstrip is being extended and should wrap up this year.

Achiwib is about 44 per cent complete.

Matthews Ridge is getting a new airstrip, built by residents through the Special Projects Unit.

Aishalton in the deep south will get a new 2,500 ft airstrip, also being constructed by the local community.

The minister made it clear that, wherever possible, the ministry is extending airstrips to allow larger aircraft to land. This will improve the flow of supplies and products into remote villages.

“In every airstrip we touch, we’re not just patching, we’re extending, upgrading and opening new possibilities for trade, transport and emergency access,” he underscored.

One major initiative on the horizon is improving overland connectivity between Aranaputa and Monkey Mountain, linking Regions Nine and Eight. To make this possible, the government will construct 29 bridges along this stretch. The process is currently at the tender stage.

Minister Edghill also revealed that tenders are out for new and improved ferry stellings at Kumaka, Morawhanna, and Port Kaituma, as well as upgrades to the Georgetown Stelling.

These upgrades are expected to improve the ferry experience and make travel more efficient for residents of Region One and beyond.

