Mashramani 2024 lives up to expectations

Mashramani meaning a ‘celebration after hard work,’ truly lived up to its name this year, as hundreds of citizens, revellers, tourists, cabinet members and US based Guyanese graced the streets to enjoy the country’s grand, rich, colourful and diverse cultural tapestry.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to several individuals who enthusiastically shared their excitement to be a part of the annual festivities.

US-based Guyanese, Trevor Dublin recently returned to Guyana after 35 years abroad. He expressed his amazement to be part of the celebrations.

“I just came back from America and it is amazing. So far everything is really organized, everybody seems so friendly and it’s just great. I would say you got to come, you got to come because I was hesitant but I came with my family and I am telling you it was amazing and I highly recommend,” he said.

Tourist, Anna Tendoesahot, was captivated by the beauty of the celebration. She said, “It’s beautiful, all the people, all the colours, all the love, all the dancing, music its good.”

Another tourist, Mieka Balcones said that, “We are here for two weeks now for the first time…we don’t know what to expect but it is perfect. We were at this kind of jungle place, we swim in the creek, beautiful country.”

Brimming with excitement, performer, Melissa Roberts aka Vanilla enthusiastically said “It’s going amazing, big up, Ministry of Culture, big up to Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labour then Ministry of Agriculture oh yes it’s amazing… because this the first time I am in full costume, it will be my tent year competing for the road march and I want it to be fun and so I am just having fun with it … jump on, on a truck and have some more fun.”

Reveller Anil Persaud echoed the sentiments of many.

“It’s been great so far. Everything is bright vibrant, and great weather…I think everybody is having fun,” he said.

Even cabinet members joined in the festivities, with Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips alluding to the large turnout.

“So far, so good. The weather is good, …I am heartened by the fact that the people came out in their large numbers to view the bands and to participate in the bands and we want to get the bands moving as fast as possible so that we can get into the park long before night fall,” he emphasised.

Highlighting the visible growth of the celebration, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said “This year is certainly brighter and bigger. If you are seeing us here at housing, we have grown too and there is lots to celebrate this year. Every year we will be celebrating more and that’s the same in keeping with the spirit.”

Additionally, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat shared similar sentiments.

“I think Mashramani this year is much bigger than last year and you will see it growing as we move along because our country is on the rise and more of our people are enjoying a better life today.”

Similarly, the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag alluded to the increased number of participations this year as she revelled with her band.

She said “I think this year we have more bands than we did last year and we are coming out of covid so I think it is getting better every year so we are very excited at the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development to be out here participating, we have a lot of revellers …we are out here having a lot of fun.”

Meanwhile, Guyana is celebrating its 54th Republic Day under the theme, “Celebrating Our People and Our Prosperity”, serving as a reminder of the resilience, welcoming and vibrant nature of Guyana and its people.

