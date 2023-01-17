Massive $84.8B budget for further advancement of health sector
Government has placed heavy emphasis on the health sector in 2023, allocating a mammoth $84 billion to ensure there is rapid infrastructural development, as well as better access to primary healthcare.
Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, noted that $1 billion is allocated for retrofitting health posts and health centres countrywide, while $830 million has been earmarked to modernise Bartica Hospital.
In addition, $13.1 billion was allocated to advance preparatory works on six modern regional hospitals and the Pediatric and Maternity Hospital.
Rehabilitation works will also commence at the Georgetown Public Hospital, New Amsterdam Hospital and Linden Hospital Complex.
An allocation of $1.8 billion will see the implementation of the telemedicine programme in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine using modern technology to provide real-time medical diagnosis and treatment.
The focus will also be placed on rehabilitating health science training facilities in Regions Two and Six, while $2.5 billion will be used to purchase medical and non-medical equipment.
Emphasis will also be placed on improving supply management, storage capacity and improving storage conditions.
This year over $500 million is allocated for the training of healthcare professionals.
Among other provisions, $88 million was allocated for the procurement of long-lasting insecticidal bed nets to battle malaria.