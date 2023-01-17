Search

Massive $84.8B budget for further advancement of health sector

January 16, 2023

Government has placed heavy emphasis on the health sector in 2023, allocating a mammoth $84 billion to ensure there is rapid infrastructural development, as well as better access to primary healthcare.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, noted that $1 billion is allocated for retrofitting health posts and health centres countrywide, while $830 million has been earmarked to modernise Bartica Hospital.

Health care worker providing service to a patient at a public health facility in Guyana

In addition, $13.1 billion was allocated to advance preparatory works on six modern regional hospitals and the Pediatric and Maternity Hospital.

Rehabilitation works will also commence at the Georgetown Public Hospital, New Amsterdam Hospital and Linden Hospital Complex.

An allocation of $1.8 billion will see the implementation of the telemedicine programme in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine using modern technology to provide real-time medical diagnosis and treatment.

The focus will also be placed on rehabilitating health science training facilities in Regions Two and Six, while $2.5 billion will be used to purchase medical and non-medical equipment.

Emphasis will also be placed on improving supply management, storage capacity and improving storage conditions.

This year over $500 million is allocated for the training of healthcare professionals.

Among other provisions, $88 million was allocated for the procurement of long-lasting insecticidal bed nets to battle malaria.

CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.