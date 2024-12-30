Mechanism being examined for supplementary registration for cash grant – GS Jagdeo

The government is currently examining a supplemental process for citizens who missed the initial registration for the $100,000 cash grant initiative.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo addressed growing concerns about individuals who were unable to register at a press conference on Friday, emphasising that every Guyanese 18-years and older is entitled for the grant.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

He was at the time responding to a question by a media representative, who queried about individuals such as fishermen and miners, who were unable to register for the grant.

“If you miss the number of days that persons were registering people in your community… you would have another opportunity,” he reassured at his weekly press conference on Friday.

According to him, the government is actively planning supplementary measures to ensure there is inclusivity in the cash grant distribution.

While plans are being finalised, Jagdeo indicated that this can include rolling out a second phase of registration or providing accessible locations, like post offices for persons to be registered.

“The fishermen and the others don’t have to worry, or the miners, for example, if you’re a miner and you miss the area, you don’t have to worry about that,” he affirmed.

He further emphasised that the initiative is designed to benefit every individual, and missing the registration would not result in exclusion.

Meanwhile, the general secretary relayed that efforts are being made to improve the distribution process, in light of challenges surrounding the exercise concerning public servants and teachers.

He pointed out that there must be better communication between the various ministries of government and the public.

“We have spoken with the Ministry of Finance and they have a better system or have a more conscientious way of approaching it by the managers of the different agencies” Jagdeo stated.

On the other hand, significant strides have been made in the distribution, as many public servants and citizens have received their cheques.

So far, approximately 100,00 cheques were distributed while 90 per cent of public servants have received their monies.

The government aims to distribute the resources to 300,000 individuals during the initial distributing phase. A $30 billion supplementary has been secured, allowing hundreds of Guyanese to receive the support.

