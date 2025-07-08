Men on Mission hands over three homes in Region Three

The Men on Mission (MoM) initiative continues to improve the lives of vulnerable individuals through new home construction and other social programmes.

The latest beneficiaries are Elayne Danraj and Dhanraj Guradai of Cornelia Ida, and Sham Persaud of Hague, Region Three. They each received new homes on Saturday.

Elayne Danraj, Dhanraji Guradai and Sham Persaud

Fifty-nine-year-old Elayne Danraj of Cornelia Ida is now free from worry about her living conditions.

Elayne Danraj at her new home

Danraj approached President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a community outreach in the area to request assistance in building a new home for her family. She was later engaged by MOM.

The new home will benefit her son and her 90-year-old mother, providing them with a comfortable and spacious living environment.

Danraj shared, “I feel great. This is far better than the one I had before. I used to feel sick. It used to get plenty of rain, and I used to get wet. My mother used to put on patch-patch things [to prevent the house from getting wet]. I feel great since I got this new house. I put my mother in the new house with my son. My mother cannot move. She is 90 years old.”

She expressed appreciation to those who were involved in the project to construct her new home.

“Within six weeks, the people come to check the place. And, within another six weeks, they told me that they will build it [here]. Before December, the house was already built,” an excited Danraj added.

Sixty-nine-year-old pensioner and widow Dhanraji Guradai, who lives with a physical impairment, is pleased to have moved out of a zinc house.

She lost her husband in 2017 and has faced financial challenges in recent years. Given her circumstances, she reached out to the president for assistance.

Dhanraji Guradai’s old home

She is now living happily and comfortably in her new house.

Dhanraji Guradai and her family in front of their new home

Guradai explained, “I was living in an old zinc. The rain used to wet me. All my furniture was destroyed in the house. I feel very nice. My president, Dr Irfaan Ali, gave me a beautiful house and I must thank him.”

Meanwhile, Sixty-seven-year-old Sham Persaud described life as being rough in his old house. His future is now brighter with a stable and secure place to call home.

Sham Persaud and his family

He shared, “I want to thank the government because they are helping everybody across the country.”

During the simple ceremony, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar said that the new homes, outfitted with the necessary amenities, will provide a conducive environment for all the beneficiaries.

These homes, he explained, are built by MOM with support from the private sector.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, representatives from Men on Mission handing over a home to Dhanraji Guradai

Over the past two and a half years, more than 73 families received new homes through the Men on Mission initiative.

Some $350 million will be spent to construct more than 50 homes for the vulnerable population nationwide.