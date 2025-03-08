Message by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2025

Celebrating Women’s Resilience and Advancing Gender Equality

I join the international community and, more importantly, the women of Guyana in heralding International Women’s Day 2025. This year, we also observe the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

This ‘Declaration’ adopted at the Fourth World Conference on Women was a landmark policy framework that became a blueprint for advancing women’s rights, gender equality and female empowerment worldwide.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Guyana has continued to pursue action on several fronts in accordance with the areas of action identified in the Declaration and Platform for Action. We have taken significant steps to empower women economically, recognising their vital role in national development. We are equipping women with the resources, skills, and support they need to thrive as entrepreneurs and leaders, fostering innovation and economic independence. The part-time jobs program has provided thousands of women with opportunities to earn income, support their households, and achieve financial stability. The Women in Agriculture Initiative is creating pathways for women to access greater economic opportunities in the agricultural sector, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s food security and economic growth.

The Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) further empowers women by leveraging education as a tool for unlocking greater opportunities, with women constituting the majority of its cohorts. These efforts are complemented by the government’s policy of providing house lots to women-headed households, promoting home ownership and long-term financial security. Together, these initiatives reflect a comprehensive approach to advancing women’s economic empowerment and ensuring their active participation in Guyana’s development.

In Guyana, we are committed to ensuring greater participation of women in decision-making by creating more opportunities and amplifying their voices in political and leadership roles. The government has actively supported initiatives to increase women’s representation in governance, recognising their critical contributions to shaping policies and driving progress.

We remain deeply concerned about the persistent levels of violence against women and girls. This is a scourge that continues to undermine their safety, dignity, and well-being. In response, the Government of Guyana has adopted a no-nonsense approach, implementing stringent measures to hold perpetrators accountable and ensure justice for survivors. Through initiatives such as the Spotlight Initiative and a strengthened legal framework, we are providing greater support and protection for abused women and girls, offering them access to shelters, counseling, and resources to rebuild their lives. We are committed to eradicating gender-based violence as we strive to create a society where every woman and girl can live free from fear and violence.

On this International Women’s Day 2025, on behalf of the Government of Guyana, I extend heartfelt best wishes to all the women of Guyana and its diaspora. Your resilience, strength, and contributions to national development continue to inspire us all.

As we celebrate your achievements, I reaffirm our pledge to advancing gender equality and bridging the digital divide. The ongoing efforts to empower women, reduce disparities, and create opportunities for leadership will remain a priority in the near and foreseeable future. Together, we will continue to build a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous Guyana where every woman can thrive and realise her full potential.

Happy International Women’s Day!

Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

