Message of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, for Agriculture Month 2025

Agriculture is an engine of a resilient future for Guyana

Each year, the month of October is designated as Agriculture Month and is dedicated towards celebrating the farmers, fishers, processors, and entrepreneurs whose efforts feed our nation and propel our economy. This annual celebration is not only a tribute to their hard work but also a reminder of agriculture’s enduring place in our national story.

Agriculture has always been the backbone of Guyana’s economy. It is our oldest industry, a provider of livelihoods for thousands of families, and the foundation of food and nutrition security.

Today, however, we must strive to make it much more. Agriculture must evolve into a sector that bears the imprimatur of innovation, technology, and opportunity—driving down poverty, closing the gap of inequality, and building a more diversified and resilient economy.

In pursuit of this objective, Guyana is modernising its agri-food systems to guarantee cheaper, reliable, stable, and nutritious food for every household. At the same time, we are building enough surpluses to secure Guyana’s role as a major contributor to Caribbean food security. That is why the government is driving bold action to transform and make our agri-food systems more competitive and sustainable, while improving livelihoods.

This vision is being translated into concrete actions on the ground. We are expanding the production of priority commodities, supporting diversification into new crops, livestock, and aquaculture, and ensuring that every farmer has the tools and resources needed to produce food. From rice to corn, soya to livestock, aquaculture to agro-processing, we are scaling up production and opening new markets at home, in the Caribbean, and beyond.

Infrastructure is central to this transformation. We are building farm-to-market roads, modern storage facilities, upgraded ports, and stronger transport linkages, ensuring every producer, whether in the hinterland or on the coast, can move goods quickly, safely, and competitively to regional and global markets.

We are also modernising agriculture with digital extension services, precision farming, and climate-smart practices. These tools will help producers increase yields, cut costs, reduce risks, and embed sustainability into every stage of production.

In livestock, we are investing heavily in the future. Tunnel ventilation pens, hatcheries, genetic improvements, artificial insemination, abattoirs, and processing plants are being developed to boost production of poultry, beef, and dairy. Affordable financing is being rolled out, while training programs equip farmers with the skills to improve animal health, prevent diseases, and increase clean milk production. By 2030, these initiatives will position livestock as a major driver of growth, innovation, and food security.

We are also expanding aquaculture and cage farming. New vessel monitoring systems and sustainable fishing practices will diversify income streams, particularly for coastal and hinterland communities, while safeguarding marine resources for future generations.

At the heart of our efforts is value addition. The Regional Food Hub will soon be completed, strengthening trade logistics and agro-processing. This means more jobs, more exports, and more value retained in our economy. From fresh produce to processed goods, Guyana will not only feed itself but also supply the region with high-quality, affordable, and competitive food products.

Equally important is our commitment to inclusion. Women and young people must be central to agricultural transformation. That is why we are expanding financing, training, and innovation programs for women-led and youth-led agribusinesses. By unlocking their potential, we are investing in their entrepreneurship and long-term prosperity.

This spirit of inclusion lies at the heart of Agriculture Month 2025, for progress is meaningful only when it uplifts everyone. Let this month, October 2025, therefore be not just about achievements in production, but about reaffirming our collective commitment to build a sector where every stakeholder has a place and a partner in government.

Let it be a reaffirmation of our pledge and promise that every farmer, fisher, processor, and entrepreneur has a partner in our government. Together, we will build a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable agricultural sector that meets the demand for affordable food, nourishes our people, uplifts our communities, and secures Guyana’s place as a regional leader in food production.

Happy Agriculture Month 2025!