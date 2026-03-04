Min Anthony recommends more plant-based foods, warns against ultra-processed

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony is urging all Guyanese to adopt healthier eating habits, with a heavy focus on balanced diets and portion control, as the country shifts toward a more preventative approach to healthcare.

Minister Anthony pointed specifically to plant-based foods that are organic, nutritious and have greater benefits to the body, while cautioning against ultra-processed foods, which are industrially manufactured and contain excess oils, fats, sugars and starch.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, during a walkthrough of the new wellness centre on Wednesday

The minister made the plea at the opening of the new wellness centre on Wednesday at the Eccles Health Centre, East Bank Demerara.

The new space will serve as a pilot initiative aimed at promoting preventative care, shifting focus away from treating illness to keeping people healthy.

“We want to run this [centre] as a pilot using the staff of the Ministry of Health,” Dr Anthony highlighted.

It is expected to offer routine check-ups, nutritional guidance, and support for lifestyle changes, including reducing alcohol consumption, quitting smoking, managing stress, and improving sleep habits.

An inside view of the new wellness centre

Minister Anthony noted that many people are consuming foods high in harmful additives and excessive salt, contributing greatly to chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

He highlighted portion sizes as a major concern, explaining that overeating has become a common issue tied to rising obesity levels.

“We want to start by encouraging people to eat the right foods…Very often people go to the supermarket and buy all the wrong things,” the health minister stated.

He pointed out that many individuals, particularly men, tend to avoid regular medical check-ups, often seeking care only when illnesses have already progressed.

The new facility aims to change that culture by encouraging early detection and intervention.

The pilot programme is expected to be expanded across Guyana once successful.