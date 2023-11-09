Min. Benn inspects Anna Regina Fire Station, Leonora Training School

In an effort to encourage and assess the readiness and effectiveness of fire prevention facilities, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn inspected the Anna Regina Fire Station, Region Two, and the Guyana Fire Service Training Centre at Leonora, Region Three on Wednesday.

While at the Anna Regina Fire Station, he was apprised of the daily activities; challenges, and successes of the station allowing him to understand its capabilities to serve the community.

Minister Benn during the inspection

Upon conclusion of his visit to Region Two, Minister Benn expressed appreciation for the firefighters’ dedication while acknowledging their crucial role in public safety and responding to emergencies efficiently.

Meanwhile, Minister Benn met with 74 trainees at the training centre at Leonora, where he reemphasised the critical responsibilities and high expectations placed upon them as future fire service personnel.

The minister also emphasised the need for dedication and preparedness, as he instilled a sense of commitment among the trainees.

Minister Benn during the inspection

“The impromptu visits underscored the government’s commitment to understanding and fortifying the country’s emergency response infrastructure,” the ministry noted.

The government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening emergency response services remains resolute, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens in Guyana.

