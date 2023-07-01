Min. Edghill clarifies that standard national approach for disbursement of small business grants applies to all tranches

Over the past two days, the issue of the management and administration of the next round of small business grants announced for Region 10 by Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, was publicly misrepresented by one of the Local Government Election PR Candidates for the PPP/C in Linden, on account of her gross misunderstanding of the matter.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill wishes to clarify that the standard national approach for the administration of the small business grants, also known as SLED, will apply to this and all other tranches.

That standard approach includes identifying small businesses across the region that are in need of financial stimulation, followed by an assessment and verification of each case to determine eligibility for which a grant will create the needed boost.

This entire process will be administered by a team of central government officers, as is customary across all regions.

In the case of the pending disbursement in Linden and other parts of Region 10, this approach will be strictly followed, as will be obtained in all other regions.

The disbursement of small business grants as a means of augmenting the resources available to citizens in the operation and diversification of existing small businesses and the creation of expanded opportunities for entrepreneurship and job creation among the working class is an initiative of His Excellency the President Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali.

