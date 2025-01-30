Min Edghill rubbishes APNU+AFC’s false rhetoric about Guyana’s infrastructural boom

─ says opposition will struggle to match government’s energy

As day four of the 2025 budget debates got underway in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill rubbished several false claims uttered by the opposition concerning Guyana’s infrastructural transformation.

Minister Edghill said many roads are being repaired or have already been completed in nearly every region.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill makes his presentation during the budget debates

This overarching approach by the government addresses long-standing issues that were overlooked by the previous APNU+AFC government.

The public works minister said almost every roadway in Kwakwani and Ituni is under construction, with many already completed. Similarly, in Linden, 505 contractors are actively rehabilitating roads.

In New Amsterdam, over 100 contractors are engaged in road construction, ensuring critical infrastructure is not just planned but executed.

In Georgetown and other parts of Region Four, 947 contractors are working on road development, with several projects already completed.

The minister said along the East Coast of Demerara alone, some 300 roads are under construction.

In Region Two, 171 contractors are actively engaged in infrastructure development.

The ministry’s Special Projects Unit (SPU) has already completed roadworks in Onderneeming and other areas.

From 2020 to 2024, the government successfully completed 4,322 kilometres (km) of road upgrades and 2,583 km of sea and river defences were improved.

Bridges

All bridges from Karasabai in Region Nine to Paramakatoi in Region Eight are set for construction to enhance accessibility and mobility.

“The cost for a sack of cement in Lethem is about $2,900 and by the time it gets to Paramakatoi, it is $14,000. Do you know what that means? Because of that transportation link that would become more accessible, the cost of development would be significantly reduced.

People would have better homes, there would be better infrastructure and the livelihood of people would be improved and the cost of food would also go down,” he explained.

The long-awaited bridge across Bonasika Creek will also become a reality this year while the contract for the Makouria Bridge has already been awarded.

Maritime Transport

Minister Edghill said the government is investing in additional vessels this year to improve river transportation.

He disclosed that the MV Kimbia will be dedicated to cargo transport for Region One while another ferry will be added to the Parika-Supenaam route.

The Bartica Stelling is set to open before March. The Leguan Stelling is now fully operational.

Airstrips

The government maintains 51 airstrips and remains committed to improving access to interior locations. The 2025 budget allocates funding to upgrade these airstrips.

Minister Esghill called on the opposition to be responsible and rational in its approach and work together with the government to develop Guyana.

