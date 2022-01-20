Min Indar inspects road works at Enmore, Lamaha

─ ‘Safe Space’ set to complete on time

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP, on Thursday, visited several communities in Enmore, East Coast Demerara, to inspect recent road works.

This course of action was undertaken to ensure residents are provided with and benefit from quality infrastructural development, while dispelling claims and concerns of ineffective road works by contractors.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar alongside with Project Engineer, Kevin Samad at Lamaha, Georgetown

Inspecting several roads that were recently repaired, Minister Indar said, all but one road was up to standard to be utilised by citizens.

“I have received a complaint that the quality of the work is not proper in Enmore by the contractors. So, we checked about six different subcontracts, small lots around the area. All of them except one street that we found to not be in a good state and the reason for that is in logwood. It was just up to stages of crusher run and sealing of the crusher run,” he said.

The ministry has already undertaken the same contractor to complete the second phase of road repairs on the Logwood Street, which will commence in the following week.

Road project done in Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

In an invited comment, Senior Engineer for the miscellaneous and urban programme, Denieta Crandon, said the ministry is improving and increasing its capacity to provide sustainable infrastructural development.

“The roads that are built are up to standard. Every year we try to better ourselves and if you do check what we did last year, the year before and what we propose to do this year it is always an increase and the same thing we are looking forward to do next year.”

Additionally, Minister Indar inspected the ongoing construction of the ‘Safe Space’ along the corridor of Lamaha, Georgetown, which government has earmarked for recreational use by families.

Corridor work underway at Lamaha, Georgetown.

The probject is the brainchild of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and entails a walkway with benches, a green space, walkway and parking lots.

Construction is moving apace and is expected to be completed within the two week schedule.