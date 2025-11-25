Minister Bharrat highlights Guyana’s leadership on forest finance, Jurisdictional REDD+ and a just energy transition at COP30 in Belém

Guyana’s Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Vickram Bharrat, M.P., has completed a series of high-level engagements at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, reaffirming Guyana’s leadership in global forest finance, jurisdictional REDD+, and a fair, science-based energy transition.

𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐢’𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬’ 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭

Minister Bharrat delivered Guyana’s national statement to the COP30 plenary, following and reinforcing the direction set by His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the World Leaders’ Summit, which preceded the COP.

The Minister stressed Guyana’s commitment to a just energy transition grounded in climate science, sensible economics, and fairness, reflecting the realities of developing countries and the urgent need for practical finance, technology, and cooperation to implement real solutions.

𝐂𝐨-𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬’ 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩

A central part of Minister Bharrat’s programme was leading a series of events for the Forest and Climate Leaders’s Partnership – nearly 40 countries working together to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030.

Minister Bharrat co-chaired, alongside UK Minister for Climate, Katie White, the All-Members Meeting of the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP). Nearly 40 countries participated.

Minister Bharrat welcomed new members into the Partnership and underscored that the FCLP continues to grow as countries seek practical pathways to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030.

He spoke of Guyana’s ability to advance an ambitious forest agenda because of the value now being placed on Guyana’s forests by global carbon markets, and emphasised that other forest countries must have access to finance that is predictable, fair, and aligned with development priorities.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐩

Minister Bharrat highlighted continued progress on the Forest Finance Roadmap, which was produced by the FCLP in partnership with the Government of Brazil and supported by UNEP. The roadmap was shaped by the FCLP’s All-Members Meeting hosted earlier this year in Guyana, and it presents a menu of options for scaling forest finance, including expanding demand for high-integrity jurisdictional REDD+ forest credits and advancing Brazil’s proposed Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF) as part of a broad suite of solutions for long-term forest finance.

At an event hosted by the Government of Brazil at COP30, Minister Bharrat joined UK Secretary of State Ed Miliband to underscore the importance of the roadmap as a practical tool to move from debate to delivery.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐃+

Throughout his programme in Belém, Minister Bharrat emphasised the central role of high-integrity, jurisdictional REDD+ as one of the most credible pathways for delivering forest finance at scale. Guyana remains the first country in the world to issue and sell national-scale ART-TREES credits, demonstrating how market-based finance can support development while keeping forests standing. Revenues generated from Guyana’s jurisdictional system are invested into the priorities of the LCDS 2030, with more than 20% flowing directly to Indigenous Peoples and local communities across the country – supporting health, education, livelihoods, and climate resilience.

“Stable, predictable finance allows countries and communities to plan for sustainability,” Minister Bharrat said. “And when that confidence exists, real results follow – for forests, biodiversity, and people.”

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Minister Bharrat also outlined Guyana’s work to support a fair global energy transition through the delivery of the LCDS 2030 energy programme, which includes major solar farms, distributed solar systems for Indigenous communities, the forthcoming gas-to-energy project to reduce emissions and strengthen grid reliability, and preparatory work on future renewable opportunities such as hydropower.

The Minister emphasised that a credible global energy transition must be grounded in climate science, supported by sensible economics, and anchored in fairness for developing countries that need both energy security and pathways to decarbonise.

𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Minister Bharrat also held bilateral meetings with officials from Brazil, Belize, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and others. Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration around the Forest Finance Roadmap, advancing jurisdictional REDD+, and ensuring that forest countries speak with a stronger, more unified voice in global climate processes.

Speaking at an event at the conclusion of his visit to Belem, Minister Bharrat affirmed Guyana’s determination to help lead global ambition in the year ahead:

“We have workable solutions. The roadmap is clear. Jurisdictional REDD+ is proven. A just energy transition is essential. Now the international community must move from ambition to action. Guyana will continue to lead by example that is balanced and grounded in real world experience.”