Minister Edghill commends Sophia residents for supporting clean up efforts

The Public Works Ministry on Sunday coordinated another community enhancement exercise in Sophia, which forms part of the government’s renewed efforts of beautifying communities across the country, initiated by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Inspector Lowe, Station Sergeant, Shivbarran of the Turkeyen Police Station, and other community members at Sunday’s community enhancement exercise in Sophia

Public works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, in an invited comment, shared with the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the clean up exercise is a community effort.

“We are working with the community and I would want to, first of all, commend the members of the community development councils [as well as] officers of the Sophia/Turkeyen Police Station and ranks from the GDF who are supporting, and providing transportation for us this morning,” the minister said.

Minister Edghill also stated that the continuous initiative around the country demonstrates the government ‘leading from the front’, and should result in sustainable actions.

“We want this to be translated into action across every community in every region, everywhere,” minister Edghill said.

Minister Edghill and Inspector Lowe assisted in the loading of the garbage truck provided by the Guyana Defence Force

However, the minister bemoaned the enormity of the clean up efforts because of the uncooperative postures adopted by business people within the “Red Shop / Red Road”, Sophia area, which has contributed to the massive garbage build-up.

“What is interesting is we have been out here now for a couple of hours and we haven’t moved from this spot, just one spot, we haven’t moved from one spot, you know why – [it is because of] the enormity of what takes place here.”

Garbage build-up in the “Red Shop /Red Road” Sophia Area

The minister further took the opportunity to remind shop owners in the area to provide garbage receptacles for their customers, which will help to ease littering, which will enable everyone to continue their daily trade in a clean environment.

However, he warned that non-compliance and/or non-cooperation will result in notices being served.

“It is not the intention of the PPP/C government to stifle economic activity or to take money away from small people. However, it is clear, that I, will have to have the ministry serve notices to everybody if we cannot get compliance…, already [shops on the reserve] are obstructions, but we do not want to take a living away from people” minister Edghill reiterated.

