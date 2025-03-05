Minister of Education Launches Awareness Outreach to Promote the Guyana Digital School

On Tuesday, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, commenced an awareness outreach to promote the Guyana Digital School, a revolutionary platform aimed at transforming education delivery in Guyana through the use of technology and digital learning tools.

As part of this initial outreach, Minister Manickchand and technical team, visited St. Rose’s High School and North Ruimveldt Multilateral School in Georgetown, where she engaged directly with students and teachers to introduce the platform, explain how it works, and highlight its potential to improve learning outcomes for students preparing for their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations. The technical team also held a demonstration as a means of assisting the students in registering for the digital school on the spot. This initiative is being guided by the Guyana Online Academy of Learning, to ensure the students have a smooth and efficient transition to e-learning.

The Guyana Digital School, which was first announced in April 2024 by President Irfaan Ali, is part of the Government of Guyana’s broader push to increase access to high-quality educational resources for students across the country, particularly those in remote and hinterland areas where access to physical classroom resources can sometimes be limited. The platform is set to be officially launched by His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali in the coming weeks.

During her engagement with students and teachers, Minister Manickchand highlighted the student-centered design of the platform, explaining how it offers students not just access to digital versions of textbooks, but a wide array of interactive content and tools designed to enhance learning and comprehension.

Minister Manickchand explained:

“What the digital school will do — and we’ll be showing you how it works in the lab shortly — is provide all the content required for CSEC in multiple formats, ensuring that students have a richer, more engaging learning experience. Instead of just reading from a textbook, students will have access to video lessons explaining key concepts, interactive crosswords and games to reinforce those concepts, and quizzes and practice tests to gauge their understanding along the way.”

One of the most innovative aspects of the Guyana Digital School is its integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the learning process. The system will analyze students’ responses to quizzes and tests, identifying areas where they may be struggling and automatically recommending additional resources or practice activities to strengthen those weak areas. This personalized learning approach ensures that each student receives the targeted support they need to succeed, whether they are learning independently or with the assistance of their teachers.

One of the core principles of the Guyana Digital School is inclusivity. There is no limit to the number of students who can register and benefit from the platform. Students from any region, community, or school in Guyana can sign up, and there are no eligibility restrictions on who can access the materials. Whether students are enrolled in a traditional school setting, being homeschooled, or seeking extra support outside regular class hours, the platform is open to all.

The Guyana Digital School has set an initial target of 5,000 students registered and actively using the platform within the first phase of the rollout. However, the system has the capacity to accommodate far more learners, ensuring that as interest and demand grow, the platform will scale to meet the needs of Guyana’s diverse student population.

At present, the platform offers 13 CSEC subjects, with 35 weeks’ worth of content already developed and available to students upon registration. In the coming weeks, the GDS will continue to expand the subject offerings, with the goal of ensuring that students preparing for a wide range of CSEC subjects can access the resources they need to excel.

Students have the freedom to register for all 13 subjects, or they can choose to focus on a select few, depending on their academic goals and personal interests. The subjects being offered are Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Information Technology, Principles of Business, Principles of Accounts, Electronic Data Preparation and Management (EDPM), Office Administration, Integrated Science, English A, Modern Languages (Spanish), and Social Studies

Importantly, there are no rigid timelines for completing the materials. The Guyana Digital School operates on a self-paced learning model, which means students can move through the content at their own speed — revisiting challenging topics as often as necessary and progressing more quickly through areas they find easier to grasp.

All materials remain accessible for an entire year, giving students the flexibility to structure their learning around their personal schedules, whether they are balancing schoolwork with extracurricular activities, family commitments, or other responsibilities.

The Guyana Digital School represents a major investment in 21st-century education, equipping students with digital literacy skills that will serve them well not just in their academic pursuits, but also in their future careers. By blending traditional academic content with modern digital tools, the platform helps students become independent learners, critical thinkers, and confident users of technology — all essential skills in today’s rapidly evolving world.

Students and parents can expect the first official cohort of learners to begin using the platform next week, marking the beginning of a new era in Guyanese education. The Ministry of Education and Government of Guyana are confident that the Guyana Digital School will become a vital tool in improving learning outcomes, narrowing the achievement gap, and ensuring that every child — regardless of location or background — has access to the high-quality education they deserve.

Students can register for the Guyana Digital School at: digitalschool.moe.edu.gy

