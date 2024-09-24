Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, addresses Opposition concerns on $15.8 Billion Government Office Complex

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, has firmly rebutted the unfounded claims made by Opposition Member Annette Ferguson regarding the $15.8 billion Government Office Complex.

He emphasised that this project has been transparently discussed and is a crucial initiative aimed at modernising government infrastructure and consolidating services for all Guyanese.

“The assertion that public funds are being diverted to construct the Sheraton Four Points Hotel is not only absurd but also raises serious questions about the integrity of the opposition,” Minister Edghill stated.

In his address, the minister provided a comprehensive update on the project, confirming that as of September 2024, it is 6 per cent complete.

Key milestones achieved include:

– 99% completion of all legal work and preliminary processes

– 100% completion of geotechnical investigation stage one

– 100% completion of land clearing for 20 acres

– 100% mobilisation of site offices

– 100% confirmation of the actual site location by the Ministry of Public Works

– 99% completion of sand filling for both temporary and permanent works on 13 acres

– 100% completion of conceptual design

– 95% completion of geotechnical investigation stage two

– 25% completion of detailed design

The work completed thus far includes extensive offsite preparations, such as steel fabrication, which are essential for the timely construction of this modern facility.

Minister Edghill emphasised that the current lack of visible activity on-site does not indicate a slowdown, rather much of the work is currently offsite, with steel being fabricated in factories before being assembled on the location.

The minister noted that this reflects the meticulous planning required for a project of this scale.

When the contract was signed, a total of $2.6 billion was paid as the mobilisation advance.

All other payments will be or are made based on measured deliverables.

In assuring that the project remains on track for completion by August 23, 2026, the minister called for an end to the “recklessness” of the opposition’s rhetoric.

“Our primary objective is to deliver this vital project for the people of Guyana. We welcome constructive dialogue, but misinformation will not derail our commitment to progress.”

This transformative project is expected to significantly alleviate traffic congestion and parking challenges for citizens seeking access to government services.

Strategically located in Eccles, the complex features three entry points accessible from major roadways, including the Demerara Harbour Bridge, the Ogle East Bank bypass, and Heroes Highway.

