Minister Singh urges unity among Amerindian leaders

– highlights gov’t investments to make life easier

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development, reminding Toshaos that they are an integral part of a unified Guyana.

Addressing the National Toshaos Council (NTC), Minister Singh highlighted the tangible benefits of the country’s ongoing transformation, noting that Amerindian communities have not only witnessed but directly benefited from the progress.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Dr Ashni Singh

These include improved infrastructure, such as schools, roads, health centres, and bridges, and increased connectivity among communities and with the wider country.

The Minister also referenced major investments in renewable energy, particularly the deployment of mini-grids, solar grids, and household solar units.

To date, some 30,000 household solar units have been distributed nationwide.

Hinterland communities continue to benefit from other government programmes, including the training of teachers, the introduction of telemedicine, development of recreational spaces, expansion in agriculture, and other community enhancement efforts.

Minister Singh also spoke of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), first introduced by then President and current Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo. He reminded the community leaders that the initial LCDS partnership with Norway had secured US$250 million for Guyana.

However, he noted that these funds were left dormant under the previous administration, suspending the LCDS and depriving Amerindian communities of vital development opportunities.

Since 2020, the PPP/C Government has revitalised and updated the LCDS. Under the revised framework, Guyana now earns from the sale of carbon credits, with 15% of revenues being channelled directly to Amerindian communities.

These funds are being used to improve livelihoods and create new economic opportunities. The LCDS has also supported the resumption of land titling and the Hinterland ICT initiative, both financed by climate revenue.

“We are placing the highest level of emphasis on training,” Minister Singh stated. “Because there is no more effective way to achieve individual empowerment than to ensure individuals are trained and are given a skill or a trade or a profession that they can practice and through which they can ultimately earn a decent income and live comfortably.”

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing all Guyanese with access to quality jobs and urged the Toshaos to ensure their villagers take full advantage of the training opportunities available.

One such initiative is the Hinterland Scholarship Programme, which supports students who excel at the National Grade Six Assessment and wish to attend national schools in Georgetown. Since 2020, a total of 1,373 Amerindian students have benefited from the programme.

“That is 1,373 not only of the brightest young people from our Amerindian communities. But, 1,373 of our brightest young Guyanese boys and girls,” he revealed.

The Minister also recalled that it was the late President Dr Cheddi Jagan who established the University of Guyana to ensure access to higher education locally.

Amerindian leaders at the National Toshaos Council (NTC) conference

To date, 223 Amerindian students have been awarded scholarships to attend the institution. He encouraged the Toshaos to motivate more of their villagers to pursue higher education.

Additionally, 10% of all GOAL scholarships have been allocated to the four hinterland regions, with 3,037 beneficiaries from Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine under the PPP/C Government’s initiative.

Minister Singh encouraged the Toshaos to invest in the tourism sector and advised them not only to construct facilities but to elevate hospitality standards, offering quality food, exceptional service, and a welcoming atmosphere that feels like home.

He assured them of the Government’s continued support through targeted training programmes designed to enhance tourism and hospitality capacity.

