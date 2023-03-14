Ministry of Labour investigates the BOSAI workplace incident

The Ministry of Labour through its Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department is engaged in the investigation of the workplace incident which occurred at BOSAI, Linden, Upper Demerara River.

On Saturday, March 11th, 2023, in the early morning hours, Mr. Neptrid Hercules, an employee of the company who was operating a CAT D9T Dozer, disappeared along with the dozer when the overburden dump where he was working in the East Montgomery Mine experienced a failure, causing them to be covered by the overburden material.

Mr. Dwayne Bagot, Safety Officer of the company, notified the Ministry of Labour’s OSH Department of the incident at 7:00 am on Saturday, March 11th, 2023, and the OSH Department has been collaborating with the Environmental Unit of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) in the investigation.

To that end, an OSH Officer from the OSH Department has been collaborating with GGMC officers in these investigations since Saturday.

Honourable Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour, is deeply concerned about this incident and hopes for a quick resolution.

He believes that when a worker leaves his or her home to go to work, his or her family expects him or her to return home safely, and that an incident like this must be traumatic.

In this regard, Minister Hamilton offers kind thoughts and prayers to the family, co-workers and friends of Mr. Hercules as we await the conclusion of this matter.

Meanwhile, the Occupational Safety and Health Department will continue to monitor the situation as it collaborates with the Environmental Unit of the GGMC in this investigation.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

