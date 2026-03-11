MoM advances 2026 agenda to support more vulnerable groups

As President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) advances its 2026 agenda, the Office of the President is now inviting bids from interested contracting firms to build homes in the 10 administrative regions.

The undertaking will lend support to several single mothers, pensioners, persons living with disabilities, disaster-affected families and other vulnerable groups with house lots, as witnessed since the initiative’s inception.

The MoM initiative has handed over more than 170 homes to families nationwide, with some $900 million to be spent this year for housing and other projects.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers a new home to a pensioner

Each unit under the programme measures 600 square feet and is constructed in wood, featuring two bedrooms, a kitchen, a living space, and a communal washroom. Families affected by fire, flood or storm are eligible for assistance.

Expressions of Interest (EoI) must be submitted on or before March 20, 2026, at 15:00 hrs, to the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.

The Office of the President said MoM aligns with the One Guyana vision, and the housing aspect of the programme includes the construction of new homes, rehabilitation and repairs of existing structures, and the provision of essential building materials.