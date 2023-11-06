More households in Region One receive solar systems

More households from various communities in the Mabaruma sub-district, Region One now have enhanced access to solar power, as 499 solar photovoltaic (PV) home systems were distributed at the weekend.

Some 38 households in Koberimo received solar panels with accessories, 30 in Sacred Heart, 79 in Smith Creek, 25 in St Dominic’s, 96 in St Anslem, 55 in Three Brothers, 48 in Tobago, 28 in Unity Square, and Hobo Hill received 100 solar systems.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin and others at the distribution in Region One

Toshao of St Dominic’s, Doreen Fraser expressed that the distribution of these panels means a lot to her community, as it will be utilised for many purposes.

“My people have been waiting for it. My residents would be happy for the rest of the year,” Toshao Fraser told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Distribution of solar systems

She added that it is wonderful that government continues to deliver on its manifesto promises.

Richard Anthony from Unity Square shared, “We don’t have the current system unless we use generator. Now, the solar panel will give everybody light in the village…They will feel happy.”.

Beneficiary, Dellon Williams expressed similar sentiments.

“This solar panel would make a real difference. It will bring development, especially, to the children who will have to study late at nights especially when there is no electricity,” Williams pointed out.

Minister Croal interacting with residents during the distribution of solar panels

During the distribution exercise, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal reaffirmed that government continues to implement policies and programmes while investing huge sums to ensure that Amerindian communities continue to transform.

“We want every village to develop but also to have economic impact…This a massive investment across the country. It is intended to ensure that the opportunities that are created for those on the coastland are provided to you in the hinterland,” Minister Croal reemphasised.

Solar systems with accessories

He also noted that these communities would benefit further from the Local Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) funds, presidential grants, among other initiatives.

The distribution is part of the government’s project to provide 30,000 solar panels to riverine and hinterland communities in order to close the gap between the hinterland and the coast.

The minister was joined by Regional Chair, Brentnol Ashley and other officials.

