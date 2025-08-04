Mother of four excels in male-dominated tractor maintenance training

Serina Sammy, a mother of four from Kamarang/Warawatta in Region Seven, is shattering the glass ceiling in a male-dominated profession.

Sammy completed a rigorous two-week Tractor Operator Maintenance programme and stands as one of the highest scorers among her male peers.

She was among 36 persons who completed the technical training made possible through the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) in collaboration with the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF).

The programme aims to equip residents with special skills to promote local development, and according to Sammy, it was interesting and empowering.

Serina Sammy and her husband, Wilkinson Sammy, completed the Tractor Operator Maintenance programme

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Sunday, Sammy explained that despite the challenges, she persevered and is now proud of her accomplishment, adding that the new skill will provide additional income for her family.

Her husband, Wilkinson Sammy, also completed the programme alongside her. They both attended the graduation ceremony at the Kamarang/Warawatta Multipurpose Building last Thursday.

The programme attracted participants from the communities of Kamarang/Warawatta, Paruima, Kako, Jawalla, Quebenang and Waramadong. These individuals now have the practical skills to enhance local development and create opportunities for economic growth.

MP Lee Williams (R) presents a certificate to a participant who completed the BIT programme

BIT has been revolutionising and supporting community-based Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) nationwide.

More than 82,000 individuals have been trained through BIT since 2020, and over 60,000 jobs were created through various educational and job-readiness programmes to meet the growing demand for skilled workers.

These efforts align with the government’s mandate to empower individuals and to provide access to educational opportunities that will guarantee a better quality of life for citizens.