Multi-agency Coordinating Committee addresses influx of migrants from Venezuela into Guyana

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, M.P, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation convened a meeting of the Multi-agency Coordinating Committee to address the influx of migrants from Venezuela into Guyana, on Wednesday, 9 November 2022.

Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, M.P, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Present at the meeting were key stakeholders the relevant government agencies and international partners such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). The meeting received reports from the agencies on the ongoing efforts that are being undertaken to address the situation of the migrants from Venezuela.

The Honourable Minister underscored the importance of data gathering and information sharing among the agencies to allow for a coordinated approach to address the issues faced by the migrants in Guyana. He reminded the meeting that such collaboration will greatly assist in the maximization of the resources available to the Committee to carry out its functions.

