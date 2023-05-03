Multipurpose halls to be constructed in several regions

Residents of Regions One, Three, Seven, Eight, and Nine are set to benefit from multipurpose halls that will be constructed this year, signaling the government’s commitment to developing sports in the hinterland regions.



Communities that will benefit from the projects are Mabaruma, Region One with an engineer’s estimated cost of $89.7 million; Leonora, Region Three with an estimated cost of $94.7 million and Mongrippa Hill, Bartica, Region Seven with an approximated cost of $87.8 million.



Mahdia, Region Eight is also slated to benefit at a cost of $89.7 million, and Lethem, Region Nine at a cost of $87.8 million.



The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport will be undertaking these projects in various regions. It is currently inviting bids from suitable contractors to undertake the multi-million-dollar infrastructural works.



Interested eligible bidders may obtain further information from the Procurement Unit at the ministry’s Lot 71-72 Main and Quamina Streets location or call 226-3668 for more information.



All bids must be accompanied by a valid business registration, NIS, and GRA Compliance Certificates and tenders must be submitted on or before 9:00 am on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.



Bids will be opened in the presence of the service provider (s) or their representative (s) who choose to attend.



The government allocated some $4.3 billion to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport in its 2023 national budget to further advance development. This year’s allocation will cover major infrastructural works, including the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium at Palmyra, new facilities in the hinterland regions, and the rehabilitation of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.



The government, since its assumption to office, has been investing heavily in the sports sector to position Guyana on the international stage.





