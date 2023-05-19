National Data Management Authority Celebrates 40 Years in ICT Service Provision

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) celebrated its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of exceptional service in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), data governance and management. Since its establishment in 1983, the NDMA was always meant to play a pivotal role in shaping government’s ICT practices, facilitating evidence-based decision-making, and promoting responsible ICT across Guyana.

With the 2016 amalgamation of the one laptop per person project and the eGovernment Project, under the umbrella of the NDMA Act, the NDMA has embraced technological advancements and continues to foster collaboration with diverse stakeholders in an effort to meet the evolving needs of Guyana’s ICT Sector. The Authority’s unwavering commitment to online safety, data integrity, privacy protection, and innovation has solidified its position as a leading authority in the field.

The anniversary was commemorated with a simple ceremony for employees, held at the Authority’s Crown Street, Queenstown, Georgetown location. The event was attended by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Honourable Kwame W.E. McCoy; National ICT Advisor, Mr. Darryl Akeung; Mr. Derrick Cummings, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister, and the management and staff of the NDMA.

In his feature address to the gathering, Minister McCoy noted that “On assuming office in August 2020, this Administration, under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, continued to invest in ICT and the NDMA, with capital investments of billions of dollars. We are committed to leveraging ICTs to bridge the digital divide, achieve sustainable development goals and propel national development. This is what we had promised in our manifesto, and this is what we as a government are committed to doing.” Minister McCoy also encouraged NDMA’s staff to continue to work hard and remain dedicated in the delivery of services to the people of Guyana. “We still have much to do. The Single Electronic Identification System for Guyana, which is now being implemented, is a stepping-stone for greater interconnectivity amongst government agencies and the efficient delivery of all government services and we need NDMA on board,” the Minister noted.

National ICT Advisor, Mr. Darryl Akeung during his remarks noted that “we still have work to do, I, therefore, look forward to your continued commitment and cooperation as we seek to stimulate national growth, achieve the sustainable development goals and improve the lives and livelihood of all Guyanese and promote confidence in government and government’s ability to deliver public services.”

While Mr. Christopher Deen, General Manager of NDMA, expressed gratitude and appreciation for the unwavering support received from stakeholders, including government entities, industry partners, the public, and undoubtedly the invaluable contributions of the staff, without whom the work of the NDMA could not be executed. Mr. Deen charged all staff to remain committed to continuously evolving, adapting, and innovating to provide effective solutions to meet the ever-changing challenges of the digital age.

Although the 40th Anniversary ceremony has been concluded, anniversary festivities are ongoing. NDMA organized a series of events and initiatives designed to create awareness of its work and fulfil its corporate social responsibilities. These activities included:

Photo Contest for school-aged children: The contest was opened in two categories, 10-13 years old and 14-18 years old. Participants were required to submit a photo and a two- hundred-fifty- word essay explaining what WiFiGY means to their community.

Blood Donation Drive: NDMA partnered with the West Demerara Regional Hospital to arrange a blood donation drive. Staff of the Authority donated twenty-seven units of blood.

Employee Health and Wellness Fair: A health and wellness fair was also hosted for employees. One of the main highlights of this fair was a discussion on mental health awareness, coping with high stress jobs and finding work-life balance.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

