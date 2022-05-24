New $7M Cummings Lodge police outpost commissioned

A new $7 million police outpost was commissioned in the Cummings Lodge new housing scheme, Greater Georgetown, on Monday.

The new 20 x 30 – foot concrete structure was constructed by the Ministry of Housing and Water in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs. The keys to the fully outfitted building were officially handed over to Acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P, Minister of Home Affairs, Robenson Benn, M.P during the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon to commission the outpost.

The facility will serve residents of the Cummings Lodge and Sophia areas, and will be supported by the Turkeyen Police Station.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P said that with the allocation of 117 housing units and approximately 700 house lots allocation in the Cummings Lodge housing development, a strong security mechanism is necessary.

“As a ministry, and as government continues to build new communities, at the same time, it is equally important that we have the necessary services, facilities and amenities within those neighbourhood,” Minister Croal noted.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P handing over the keys to the building to Minister of Home Affairs, Robenson Benn, M.P

He said that the sum of $1B has already been invested to construct housing units in the new housing area. Additionally, as part of the ministry’s ‘master plan,’ some 300 housing units will be completed by the end of the year at a total cost of about $2.3 billion.

Minister Croal further stated that the housing development at Cummings Lodge will extend to Eccles on the East Bank of Demerara.

“When you take into consideration what is going to be happening at Eccles, where you will have a medical zone, and in between you also have commercial activities, we will see occupancy in Cummings Lodge with over 1,100 lots catered for.”

Minister of Home Affairs, Robenson Benn, M.P said the initiative reinforces the government’s commitment to providing safer and more secure communities. He therefore, urged the ranks that will be manning the facility to be professional and establish good relations with the community and its environs.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robenson Benn, M.P handed over the keys to the building to Acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken.

“Our police station must be welcoming places for our people. Our police stations must be a safe place in the community for everyone, even for the perpetrators,” he said.

Commissioner Hicken stated the Guyana Police Force’s infrastructure is undergoing massive development that meets international standards and best practices.

As the country develops, Hicken said it is imperative that law enforcement officers are placed strategically to fight crime and violence.

The housing ministry will soon hand over another police outpost in the Providence/ Mocha Area.

