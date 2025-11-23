New air link to deliver fresh hinterland produce to Caricom within 12 months

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that within the next 12 months, Guyana will begin transporting fresh produce directly from the interior to Caribbean Community (CARICOM) states. The initiative is set to revolutionise regional trade, expand hinterland agriculture, and open a new export market for Guyanese farmers.

The head of state made the announcement during the sod-turning ceremony for the new airport terminal at the Bartica aerodrome.

President Ali speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the BK terminal

President Ali explained that the initiative forms part of a wider national strategy to strengthen food security, ease transportation challenges, and position Guyana as a major supplier of fresh foods within the Caribbean.

Improved air connectivity will significantly cut transport time from farm to export point, enabling farmers and producers in Region Seven and neighbouring regions to access new regional markets.

President Ali said the government is working closely with air operators and regulatory agencies to establish the logistical framework needed for the seamless movement of agricultural produce from the hinterland to CARICOM destinations.

“Within 12 months, we will fly food out from the interior, directly into CARICOM countries,” the President affirmed, noting that this will open new income streams for mining communities that are now expanding into agriculture and agro-processing.

President Ali said this export push aligns with the regional objective to reduce CARICOM’s food import bill by 25%, and gives farmers across Guyana the chance to scale production and value-added processing while earning higher returns. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that development is not confined to the coast but is shared across every region.

“This will ensure that hinterland producers participate fully in the national and regional economy. We are creating opportunities where people live,” President Ali said.