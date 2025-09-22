New bicycle rental, riding school pedals into Guyana’s tourism

Guyana’s tourism offering continues to expand rapidly. From tours of the majestic Kaieteur Falls to sightseeing around the city, more tour operators are joining forces to showcase Guyana’s brand.

One such tour operator making its mark in Guyana’s tourism industry is Ride Along GY, which launched its Bicycle Rental and Riding School at the Georgetown Botanical Gardens on Sunday.

Some of Ride Along GY’s fleet of bicycles

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues commended the work of Ride Along GY’s owner, Cherry-Ann Greene.

“As a country, we have made tremendous strides in the tourism sector over the past few years. We have seen the expansion of our room stock, improvements and the quality of our accommodation, and a rise in investment interests,” Rodrigues said.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues

The minister stated that the tourism sector is more than just the construction of hotels; it encompasses a range of experiences in entertainment and cultural encounters.

“Whether our visitors come to Guyana for leisure, business or for a combination of both, they must be able to engage with the richness of our country,” she said. “If we are to build a truly robust and sustainable tourism sector, we cannot afford to work in silos. Each stakeholder must recognise that they are an essential part of a much larger structure.”

The launch of the Bicycle Rental and Riding School at the Georgetown Botanical Gardens

Meanwhile, Mirtra Ramkumar, President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), shared that Guyana is developing a tourism industry focused on experiences without the use of motorised equipment.

President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), Mitra Ramkumar

Board Member of the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), Omodelle George, also gave remarks at the launch, and the outgoing European Union Ambassador to Guyana, Rene van Nes, was in attendance.

