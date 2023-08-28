New Motocross Park at Mainstay to create more tourism opportunities

The inherent characteristics of Region Two naturally attract tourism activities, making it an automatic magnet for such endeavours.

This was the sentiment shared by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, while delivering the keynote address at the official opening of the Mainstay Motocross Park on Saturday.

Minister Singh takes part in the symbolic cutting of the ribbon at the new Motocross Park at Mainstay

Minister Singh noted that the government is keen on developing non-oil sectors of the economy and highlighted tourism as one of the sectors that could bring economic benefits to the region.

Dr. Singh explained that the region has great potential for water sports and grass track activities, which could also benefit local businesses.

Minister Singh poses with young grass track participants

“We want in the run-up to regatta, in the run-up to races, the hotels must be full, you must not be able to get a room. The restaurants must be filled. The taxis and the transportation providers must say business is good. The supermarkets must be moving goods off of their shelves. That is the vision of sporting tourism for Region Two,” Minister Singh stated.

The new Motocross Park at Mainstay

He noted that the vision of the park’s Managing Director Joel Fredericks falls in line with the government’s developmental agenda.

“President Ali has outlined a national vision that will see all of Guyana being transformed and there is a reason why he wanted to be here today because the opening of this park [and] the holding of this event fits squarely within his vision of a modern Guyana.”

Bikers lined up for the start of a race

President Ali’s vision for Guyana, the minister pointed out, is one where every sector of the economy and every region enjoys prosperity and modernity.

Patrons pose with Minister Singh

Additionally, the senior minister noted that the establishment of the park is a fine example of what could be replicated in all parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the grand opening of the park featured grass track races, which attracted hundreds of persons to the new recreational venue.

