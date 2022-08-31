New US$8.4M water treatment plant for Region Five

Thousands of residents of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) will soon have access to treated water as the government moves to construct a new water treatment plant in the region.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues addressing residents on Wednesday.

Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues said Wednesday that a new US$8.4 million water treatment plant will be constructed in the region as part of the government’s commitment to improving access to treated water on the coast from 52 to 90 per cent.

Currently, access to treated water in the region stands at 20 per cent.

“We will commence construction of a new water treatment plant here in Region Five which will be located at Bath and that will improve treated water coverage from 20 per cent to 78 per cent here in Region Five,” the minister stated during a meeting with residents at Fairfield.

Residents at the meeting.

The new water treatment plant will serve residents from Number Seven village to Kingelly.

The minister also revealed plans to upgrade the sole water treatment plant in Cotton Tree, which will see more persons having access to treated water.

She said, “We do have plans to upgrade that water treatment plant and to extend the network from that treatment plant so more people can have access to treated water.”

The water treatment plant at Cotton Tree currently serves residents from Number Six village to Shieldstown. When completed, the service will be extended to Ithaca.

The Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Administration, since taking office has invested billions of dollars to ensure Guyanese have improved access to water on the coast and in hinterland regions.

President Ali recently commissioned a $50 million well in Wakenaam, Region Three, which will provide 24-hour water access to 3,500 residents. It was there that the president also announced that government will soon construct a $1.3 billion water treatment plant on the Essequibo Island.

The government also recently announced that a new US$8 million water treatment plant will be established at Bachelor’s Adventure on the East Coast of Demerara which will benefit 10,000 persons.

