No community forgotten, no Guyanese left behind—Prime Minister Phillips

-Commissions 0.15MW Hydropower Plant in Kato

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips said that no community will be forgotten and no Guyanese will be left behind as the Government work to ensure that all regions, including the hinterland, benefit from the Government’s goal to promote an energy mix that prioritises renewable generation.

The Honourable Prime Minister made the assertion at the official commissioning of the 0.15 MW Hydropower Plant today in Kato, Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni), marking a transformative milestone for the community and the Region’s energy landscape.

He said that the Kato Hydropower Plant project is part of a nationwide transformation in Guyana’s energy infrastructure and equitable development.

“This is not isolated. It is one part of a broader national vision: the transformation of Guyana’s energy sector. No community is forgotten; no Guyanese will be left standing in darkness while others stride into the future.”

This project, he noted, was a result of the government’s direct engagement with the people of Kato and a commitment from President Dr Irfaan Ali. He said that this exemplifies the Government’s responsiveness to community needs, leadership, and decisive action.

“From that commitment came renewed work. From that work came partnership, and from partnership came this 150 kW hydropower plant—a firm example of what happens when Government listens, acts, and follows through.”

Prime Minister Phillips highlighted the project’s remarkable local impact, noting that approximately 75% of the workforce that built the facility came from Kato and neighbouring communities.

“Beyond its economic benefits, a plant like this is also measured in the places where power will flow and transform daily life. Thirty-four community buildings will be supplied by the hydropower system. These are real institutions that touch every family in Kato.”

The Prime Minister further revealed that seventeen residents of Kato will be permanently employed to operate the plant around the clock. Eight operators, including five women and four linemen, have already been receiving specialist training in Lethem and Mahdia.

He also emphasised that this project goes well beyond simply supplying electricity; it is fundamentally about economic liberation and creating opportunities.

He encouraged the residents of Kato to allow this new plant to serve as both a source of power and unity.

“Use the energy to build businesses, strengthen education and support your health services, your craft heritage, your youth programmes. Use it to raise your standard of living and expand your opportunities.”

The Prime Minister highlighted Guyana’s energy upgrade, citing the addition of 186.2 MW from the Garden of Eden plant, Columbia plant and emergency power from two power-ships. He also said that the Gas-to-Energy project will deliver a 300 MW power plant and a Natural Gas Liquids facility in Wales.

Additionally, he also emphasised investment in hinterland renewables, with hydropower plants at Moco-Moco, Kumu, and Kato, solar farms at Lethem, Bartica, Mahdia, Wakenaam, and Leguan, and over 36,000 solar home systems distributed.

The Prime Minister Phillips congratulated the people of Kato, thanked the local workforce, recognised partners, and reaffirmed the Administration’s steadfast commitment to building an energy-secure, modern, and unified nation. He explained that this plant stands as a demonstration site for technical, social, financial, economic, and environmental sustainability in hinterland energy systems.

“With renewable generation feeding essential public services, Kato becomes a model place other communities will visit to see what is possible when a country commits to equitable, resilient, modern power supply.”

He added that there will be strong technical oversight through Mahdia Power & Light, continued training and professional development for operators, planned upgrades as demand increases, and integration with wider renewable systems across Region 8.

“As Guyana accelerates its low-carbon transition, communities like Kato will move forward with the nation powered, equipped, and empowered. Our Government will continue delivering energy access community by community, region by region, until Guyana becomes a unified, modern, clean-energy nation.”