No further delays on construction of Bartica, Leguan stellings -Min Edghill

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill MP, said there will be no further delays on the construction of the Bartica and Leguan stellings in Regions Seven and Three, respectively.

He said the projects, which were inherited from the previous administration were at a stage of failure, riddled with poor performance and delays. However, he stressed that government “is working to remedy them.”

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, inspecting works at Leguan stelling.

Both projects are scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

On a recent visit to the stellings, the minister had expressed displeasure at the pace of construction. A meeting was subsequently held with both contractors for the projects.

“We (government) are not going to allow further delays. We have engaged the contractors on both projects, Leguan and Bartica and we are working through the issues to ensure we get these projects delivered,” he said in a recent interview with DPI.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, inspecting works at the Bartica stelling.

S. Maraj Contracting Services is constructing the Leguan stelling and Courtney Benn Contracting Services Ltd is working on Bartica’s.

Prior to the last visit by Minister Edghill, meetings were held with both contractors for falling behind on the project. During those meetings, they agreed to fulfil their end of the contract.