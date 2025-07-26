No student will be denied free university education because of space – President Ali

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has given his assurance that every student in Guyana who seeks a university education will have access to one, regardless of existing space limitations at the University of Guyana (UG).

While addressing residents at a community meeting in Industry, East Coast Demerara on Friday evening, the president announced that UG has received over 20,000 applications for the new academic year—an unprecedented figure linked to the government’s decision to make university education free of charge.

Children of Industry and neighbouring communities join President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Dr Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security and Shyam Nokta for a photo

However, the high volume of applicants has surpassed the university’s current capacity. To manage the overflow and fulfil the administration’s commitment, President Ali announced a plan to include private tertiary institutions in the education delivery framework.

“We have taken a decision that every single private university, all of the universities, whether it’s the new medical school, the international university, we are going to engage, so that no child who wants a university education will be left without education because of space,” the President stated.

This approach ensures that students who qualify for higher education won’t be denied the opportunity simply because UG has reached the limit of its capacity.

President Ali initially pledged in 2024 that tuition fees at the University of Guyana would be removed. That promise took effect in January 2025, giving more than 11,000 students access to free education and costing the government roughly $8 billion per year.

The new strategy to involve private universities reflects the government’s broader objective to eliminate barriers to education and build a future in which all young Guyanese can thrive by having access to equal academic opportunities.