“Nobody will be denied their cash grant” – VP Jagdeo

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has reassured that no one would be denied their cash grants because they lack a bank account, especially those living in the hinterland or remote communities.

He provided this reassurance in response to a question by the Department of Public Information (DPI) during his Thursday press conference held at the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Headquarters on Robb Street.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

However, the vice president underscored that it is important for every Guyanese to own a bank account, especially as it aligns with the administration’s goal of connecting all Guyanese to the formal financial system.

“That’s where we want to move the country to,” he affirmed, “But nobody would be excluded because they don’t have a bank account. We’re not going to do that, especially in the remote areas in the country”, the vice president said.



In the meantime, the government is examining mechanisms to extend financial inclusion beyond the coast, even to the most isolated areas such as Gunns and Baramita. FinTech, internet banking, and mobile banking are key to this transformation, with the government aiming to leverage technology to deliver financial services using mobile devices and internet connectivity.

“You can’t have a bank in every area, but you may be able to have one in some central areas, like terminals, where people can go and access cash. So say the five sub-districts in Region 9, they can all have… a central area where people can go, like Lethem, Annai, Karasibai… or one of those places. And then they can come to those areas and do banking transactions,” he explained.

He reiterated that the administration’s long-term aim is to create a seamless digital payment system, where citizens receive funds directly in their accounts, eliminating the need for long lines or manual distribution as was done in the past.

“When we gave checks in Region 1, a lot of people couldn’t even cash their cheques [either]. You know, we had to go back in several times. People became a little dissatisfied with us because we gave the checks”, Jagdeo went on to add as he highlighted the challenges posed by manual distribution.

VP Jagdeo’s remarks follow President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Wednesday announcement, when he confirmed that Guyanese, including persons with disabilities, small businesses and other groups, would benefit from cash before the end of the year.

Last year, the government distributed $100,000 in cash grants to every adult Guyanese. That initiative complemented the $50,000 Because We Care student grant, the $100,000 Newborn Grant, and several other social support programmes implemented by the PPP/C administration during its 2020-2025 term.







































