Number 75 Regional Hospital to be operational by second half of 2025

The state-of-the-art regional hospital under construction at Number 75 Village, Corentyne, Region Six is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2025.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony disclosed this during a site inspection of the facility on Tuesday morning, as part of an outreach to the East Berbice-Corentyne region.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony inspects ongoing works at Number 75 hospital

“At Number 75 [hospital], we are making some progress. That is one of the hospitals that we expect to be completely functional by the second quarter of next year.

“We were able to examine the level of progress this morning. We feel very [confident] that the contractor will be able to finish in time for us to operationalised the hospital…” Dr Anthony said to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Dr Anthony and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Malcolm Watkins conduct site visit to Number 75 hospital

Upon completion, the hospital’s top floor will have two operating theatres, a minor theatre, a delivery ward, and a 75-bed inpatient facility. Meanwhile, the lower floor will feature a 24-hour Accident and Emergency Unit.

It will also have an imaging suite equipped with a CT scan, digital X-rays, and ultrasound. Twenty four hour laboratory services will also be available.

Number 75 Regional Hospital

This modern hospital will replace Skeldon hospital, providing an array of optimal healthcare services to about 40,000 individuals who live in that section in the region.

The hospital is being constructed by Sinopharm.

The construction of several regional hospitals across the country—including those at Enmore, Diamond, Lima Sands, Lethem, Bath, and Kato—aligns with the vision of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s government to establish a world-class healthcare system for all Guyanese citizens.

One of the workers at the regional hospital

Meanwhile, Minister Anthony also inspected Skeldon, Port Mourant and New Amsterdam Hospitals where he had fruitful engagements with the healthcare professionals and patients, addressing the immediate needs of the hospitals and communities.

The outreach reflects the government’s continuous dedication to improving the healthcare services that are provided to the patients.

The minister was joined by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Malcolm Watkins and other technical staff from the ministry.

